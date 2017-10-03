Sports shorts

Back on the Ice

The Ferris hockey team held their Crimson and Gold scrimmage Saturday, Sept. 30 at 6 p.m. The team split into two groups and played two 12-minute periods. Ferris junior forward Corey Mackin is recovering from surgery and suited up in the game but wore a non-contact jersey.

The game went to a shootout, tied 3-3 before Ferris sophomore forward Taylor Fernandez got the game winner for Gold. Ferris sophomore goaltender Justin Kapelmaster stopped all three shots he faced in the shootout. The Bulldogs will start their season on the road Friday, Oct. 6 at 7:05 p.m. against Western Michigan University before returning for their home-opener against the Broncos Saturday, Oct. 7 at 7:07 p.m.

Swing those Rackets

Ferris women’s tennis opened their conference season on the road Saturday, Sept. 30 and won decisively over Purdue Northwest University, 8-1. The Bulldogs swept doubles round and won five of the six singles matches against the Pride.

The Bulldogs will have their first home match when they host Grand Valley State on Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 3 p.m.

Running Dawgs

Ferris men’s and women’s cross country competed in the Greater Louisville Classic held in Louisville, Kentucky. Saturday, Sept. 30. The women’s team finished 10th in the Blue Division and the men’s team came in 16th overall. Ferris sophomore Kathryn Etelamaki led the charge for the women, finishing 10th while Ferris senior Trevor Holowaty finished fifth on the men’s side.

The Bulldogs will return to action when they compete in the Conference Crossover in Romeoville, Ill. on Saturday, Oct. 7.

