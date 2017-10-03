Sushi Shangri-La

Graphic by: Jordan Lodge | Production Manager

With the variety of food offered on campus, it seems only right that just as much variety is offered off campus as well. A brand new restaurant recently hit Perry Avenue, bringing change to the Big Rapids community.

Ttowa is a sushi restaurant that combines classic Asian flavors and inventive originality.

“Ttowa is new and out of the ordinary. It’s definitely something that Big Rapids doesn’t have, and I know people have been looking forward to it for a long time,” Ferris music management graduate and manager Talesha Wright said. “The taste is very authentic. We take special precautions to make sure the quality is amazing. Our sushi chef is fantastic and you can really see that in the quality of our food.”

Ferris fifth years Joe Hudson and Jessie Reid are more than excited for this new restaurant to hit the town.

“This is our third time coming this week,” Hudson said. “It’s delicious and reasonably priced. Also, it tastes very authentic and fresh. I like the shrimp tempura roll.”

“We love it here. I hope it sticks around and gets enough business. It has lots of flavor and quality,” Reid said.

With a new sushi restaurant close to campus, the bistro has a variety of options.

“Our top dishes are the firecracker roll which is shrimp tempura, cream cheese, spicy crab salad, spicy mayo and a sweet sauce and the Detroit roll, which is spicy tuna, crab, jalapeño, cucumber and cream cheese with spicy mayo,” Wright said. “Pretty much all of our deep fried specialty rolls are popular. My favorite is the Hurricane — it has crab, eel, avocado, cucumber and cream cheese with spicy mayo.”

Dining hours are 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. daily. Ttowa is located at 105 Perry Avenue, right next to the Ferris Copy Center.