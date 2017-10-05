Weekly World News

Saudi Arabia

Starting in June, 2018, women in Saudi Arabia will finally be allowed to drive. A ban had formerly prohibited women from driving, which served as a symbol of the oppression of women in the country. Officials hope that allowing women to drive will not only serve as a step towards equality but will also help the economy to grow by making it easier for women to get to work.

Original story by Ben Hubbard, Sept. 26, 2017. The New York Times.

Bali, Indonesia

Mount Agnug, a volcano in Bali that is showing signs that it could erupt, has roughly 145,000 people abandoning their homes. The volcano last erupted in the early 1960’s, killing approximately 1,700 and destroying multiple villages. Authorities in Bali have advised residents within a 7.5 mile radius to evacuate their homes.

Original story by Austin Ramzy, Sept. 29, 2017. The New York Times.

Baku, Azerbaijan

More than 50 gay and transgender people were detained for a week by the Azerbaijani government after locals urged police to be stricter with the illegal sex trade. Lawyers and activists said most of the detained people were not involved with prostitution and the accusations were used as an excuse to detain and abuse them.

Original story by Ivan Nechepurenko, Sept. 29, 2017. The New York Times.

Chihuahua, Mexico

15 people are dead after a mass shooting at a drug rehabilitation center. According to authorities, the mass shooting was a result of a feud between two drug gangs. In Mexico, it is common for drug gangs to use rehab centers to recruit drug addicts and rival gangs will sometimes fight over these centers.

Original story by The Associated Press, Sept. 27, 2017. The New York Times.

Las Vegas, United States of America

59 people were confirmed dead, as well as 527 injured, after a 64-year-old man opened fire on the crowd during a Jason Aldean performance at the Mandalay Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. The shooter was positioned adjacent to the concert on the 32nd floor of the hotel.

Authorities located the room to find that the shooter, Stephen Paddock, had seemingly taken his own life. There were more than 20 illegally obtained weapons in the room. Paddock had no known links to international terror organizations and is thought to have been working alone.

This event makes for the deadliest mass-shooting in modern U.S. history.

Original story by The New York Times Staff, Oct. 2, 2017. The New York Times.

For more Weekly World News, click here.