PHOTO GALLERY: FSU volleyball vs. GVSU

The Bulldogs swept their eighth consecutive opponent 3-0 when Grand Valley State trekked to Big Rapids.

Ferris senior middle hitter Maria Kronner led the way for the Dawgs with 14 kills while senior libero Lauren Reminga led the team by chipping in 26 digs. Ferris senior middle hitter Ayanna Buckley earned five blocks in the match while none of the Lakers were able to crack double digit kills on the night.

With the win, the Bulldogs improve their overall record to 14-2. They’ll next see action against Wayne State at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, in Ewigleben Arena.

Click photos to enlarge.