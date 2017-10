A 3-2 slobberknocker victory over Western Michigan in Ferris hockey’s first home game of the season highlighted a weekend in which four Ferris teams hosted competition.

The Bulldogs went 4-3 over the weekend, with one win coming from the football team while Ferris hockey, women’s tennis and volleyball all split with one win and one loss a piece between Oct. 6-8.

Below are some of the best shots from a weekend loaded with athletics action. Click photos to enlarge.