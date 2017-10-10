Sports Shorts

Back in action

The Ferris men and women’s cross-country teams returned to action on Oct. 7 in a very competitive conference crossover at Lewis University in Romeoville, Illinois.

The Bulldog women placed 19th overall and the men’s team finished 23rd. There were more than 30 teams for both the men and women competing from various schools throughout the region.

Senior Trevor Holowaty was the top Bulldog for the men as he came in 56th overall with a 25:55 and the Ferris women were led by sophomore Kathryn Etelamaki who finished 24th overall with a time of 22:27.

The Bulldogs will be in action next at the 2017 GLIAC Championships which is set for Oct. 21 in Marquette.

New home for Bulldog hockey alum

A former Ferris men’s hockey captain and standout player Zach Redmond was traded from the Montreal Canadians to the Buffalo Sabres on Oct. 4.

Redmond played for the Bulldogs from 2007 to 2011, during which he had 90 total career points on 22 goals and 68 assists in 141 games.

Redmond has appeared in over 130 NHL games in five seasons with the Montreal Canadians, Colorado Avalanche and the Winnipeg Jets. He also has nine goals and 29 assists in his career thus far.

A Traverse City native, Redmond made his NHL debut in 2012-13 when he appeared in eight games with the Winnipeg Jets. His first contract was a two-year AHL term, in which he recorded four points, a goal and three assists before suffering a significant and life-threatening leg injury, which caused his NHL season to end.

Splitting in Ohio

The Ferris women’s soccer team split games in Ohio this weekend as they went 1-1 against GLIAC opponents.

The women routed the Tiffin Dragons 5-0 on Oct. 6, in which five different Bulldogs — sophomore Brandi Wagner, senior Hilerie Schatzle, freshman Bri Rogers, freshman Mackenzie Dawes and freshman Janelle Quinn — found the net.

The offense would then struggle Oct. 8 as they lost 2-1 against the Ashland Eagles.

The Bulldogs are now 7-6 overall and 3-2 in GLIAC play on the season. The team will be in action against Davenport at 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13 on the South Athletic Fields in Big Rapids.

