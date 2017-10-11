News Briefs

Habitat for Humanity box city

The Ferris chapter of Habitat for Humanity will be raising awareness for homelessness by staying outside overnight and sleeping in boxes. The event will take place outside of the Rock Cafe at 6 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 12 until the following morning. For more information, contact Kaylie Bohn at bohnk1@ferris.edu.

Convivio (feast celebration)

Join the Center for Latin@ Studies, the Diversity and Inclusion Office, the Hispanic Student Organization and the OMSS for food, culture and music. The event will take place in IRC Connecter Friday, Oct. 13 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, please call OMSS at omss@ferris.edu.

Phi Alpha Theta book sale

Phi Alpha Theta will be holding a used book sale Tuesday, Oct. 17 and Wednesday, Oct. 18 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the North Quad. Book prices will range from $0.25 to $1.00. For more information, contact Tracy Busch at tracybusch@ferris.edu.

