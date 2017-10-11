Weekly World News

Barcelona, Spain

The Spanish province, Catalonia, has passed an overwhelming vote to gain independence from Spain, which could potentially shut down the central government in Madrid, the capital of Spain. The courts suspended a session of Catalonia’s Parliament, delaying the independence. The central government in Madrid sent thousands of national police officers to Catalonia to block the referendum. Officers used batons and rubber bullets, which wounded hundreds of civilians supporting the attempt for independence.

Original story by Raphael Minder, Oct. 6, 2017. The New York Times.

Ottawa, Canada

From the 1960s to the 1980s, the Canadian government had an adoption program that forcibly separated indigenous children from their families by putting them up for adoption for non-native families. Now, the Canadian government is attempting to make amends by paying 750 million Canadian dollars in legal settlements, which will affect at least 30,000 people.

Original story by Ian Austen, Oct. 6, 2017. The New York Times.

Cairo, Egypt

At least 34 people were arrested in Egypt in an effort made by the government to crack down on the gay and transgender community. The arrests were made after pictures emerged of audience members waving a rainbow flag at a rock concert.

Original story by Nour Youssef abd Liam Stack, Oct. 3, 2017. The New York Times.

Accra, Ghana

An explosion at a gas station has killed at least seven and injured over 130 people. Witnesses say that a fire started at one gas station and spread to a second gas station before engulfing a tanker. The explosion is still being investigated, however, the city of Accra experienced a similar gas station explosion in 2015 that killed over 100 people.

Original story by Tony Iyare and Matt Stevens, Oct. 7, 2017. The New York Times.

Afghanistan

After having a station in Afghanistan for 30 years, the Red Cross has announced that they will be downsizing after a series of attacks on the staff. They will be closing their bases in Faryab and Kunduz, and they will decrease the number of staff members in Mazar-i-Sharif. Earlier this year, six Red Cross staff members were killed and last month a Spanish physiotherapist at the orthopedic center was shot dead by a polio patient.

Original story by Fahim Abed and Najim Rahim, Oct. 9, 2017. The New York Times

