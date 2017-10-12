On the Record

Bulldogs at war

Aug. 31, officers assisted the Michigan State Police with an ongoing harassment complaint between two FSU students. A warrant was issued for the harasser. The case is still pending.

Hide yo credit cards

Sept. 18, 20, 22, items were stolen from the women’s bathroom in the University Center near the Quad Cafe. A credit card was stolen and the subject attempted to use the card twice and it was declined both times. An investigation continues with two search warrants served for more card information.

So… what happend?

Sept. 25, 1:15 p.m., officers were called to the East Campus Suites for a domestic assault case in progress. Nothing physical was found between the couple. The male suspect was found on a separate charge for malicious destruction of property. The case is still pending.

Tailgating drunks

Sept. 30, 4:37 p.m., officers were patrolling lot 37 during the Ferris homecoming football game. Two subjects were told that they needed to go inside the football field or leave the tailgate. Both subjects were intoxicated and found back at the tailgate again. The subjects were arrested for trespassing.

Golf cart mysteries

Sept. 30, 7:50 p.m., officers were notified by an FSU employee that a golf cart was stolen from the Student Recreation Center. An employee had borrowed the golf cart and parked it overnight near the University Center. By 5:30 p.m. the following day, the golf cart was missing. At 10:20 p.m., officers were notified that the golf cart was outside of FLITE near the 24-hour area. There was no damage done to the golf cart and it was recovered in an area with no video surveillance.

Finders keepers

Oct. 2, 9:03 a.m., officers were dispatched to Campus Creek. A subject reported that, while attending the Ferris homecoming football game, she lost her wallet. Two unauthorized purchases had been made on her card. The matter is still under investigation.

Runaway gamer

Oct. 1, 1:29 a.m., officers assisted the Mecosta Sheriff’s Office with a retail fraud complaint. On the scene, officers talked with the manager who said the suspect had five Xbox games and another item. When the subject went to checkout and pay, he ran out of the store with the items. The subject dropped his cell phone, which was turned in to police. A search warrant was served for the suspects identity and for access to video footage.

A total of 449 tickets were issued between Sept. 28 and Oct. 4, which totaled $5,355.

