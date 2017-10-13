Big Rapids walks to end hunger

Photo by: Megell Strayhorn | Torch Photographer

The CROP Hunger Walk is working to end world hunger one step at a time.

Big Rapids residents and Ferris students gathered on Oct. 8 to do their part in the fight against world hunger. Participants started at the IRC connector and could choose between doing a two-mile or a five-mile walk.

“The main mission through the CROP Hunger Walk is worldwide hunger relief causes. They’ve also been working a lot with the natural disasters recently with hurricanes Harvey and Irma and providing water and food for those victims effected by that,” human resources management junior Greg Brunner, who was in charge of the event said. “A portion of the fundraising goes to Project Starburst, which is a local food pantry here in Big Rapids. It’s very important because people don’t realize how big of a need there is for hunger relief and how many people are in need of food services, not only in our area but worldwide.

Local walks can choose to donate 25 percent of the funds it raises to local programs working to fight hunger; the other 75 percent of funds goes towards fighting hunger all over the world. Some students at the event were happy to have the opportunity to give back to the Big Rapids community.

“It’s important for us to give back because this town supports the college so it is our responsibility to give back and help them out,” said Ferris marketing junior Zach Ineson.

“I feel like it’s really important for our community because a lot of the money goes towards hurricane relief and people who don’t have enough money for food and that really helps our community.” accounting and finance freshman Bobby Gill said.

This is the 48th year that the CROP Hunger Walk has held walks since its conception in 1969. According to their website, they held 1,000 walks throughout America last year. Those walks drew in 120,000 participants and raised $10 million to fight hunger.