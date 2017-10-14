Falling short

Photo by: Sam Cavotta | Torch Photographer

The Ferris State Bulldogs men’s hockey team was defeated 3-2 on Friday night (Oct. 13) against the Northern Michigan Wildcats.

The Bulldogs were coming off an impressive 3-2 home-opener victory against the #20 ranked Western Michigan Broncos for the first time since 2011. Freshman Coale Norris netted the game-winning goal while falling to the ice for his first collegiate goal.

Ferris State welcomed the Northern Michigan Wildcats to the Ewigleben Ice Arena on Friday, October 13 in a Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA) battle. Last season at home, the Bulldogs lost to the Wildcats 6-4 (Oct. 21) and tied them 2-2 (Oct. 22).

The Bulldogs finished fifth in the WCHA standings and Northern finished in eighth place last year. Ferris State came into Friday 1-1 on the season and Northern Michigan came in at 1-1.

In net for the Bulldogs on Friday night was junior Darren Smith and the Wildcats had junior Atte Tolvanen.

The Bulldogs jumped off to a hot with the advantage in shots 5-0 with 11:14 to go in the first period. The Wildcats, however, started off on the board with a goal by freshman Adam Roeder with 4:39 left in the first. The Wildcats took a 1-0 lead going into the locker room after the first intermission.

Ferris State answered quickly in the second period with 13:46 power play goal by senior Mitch Maloney, assisted by senior Andrew Dorantes and junior Corey Mackin.

The Bulldogs up to this point in the game dominated in shots, outshooting the Wildcats 23-12. The Wildcats would answer with a goal by senior Robbie Payne to make it 2-1 Wildcats with 6:23 left in the second period.

The Bulldogs had a power play with 1:35 left in the second period and capitalized with the man advantage. Ferris State junior Ryker Killins would rip in a goal with :35 seconds left in the second period. Corey Mackin assisted the goal for his second assist of the night.

The game was tied 2-2 going into the third period at Ewigleben Ice Arena.

The third period consisted of both teams firing shots from everywhere on the ice. The Wildcat capitalized with a goal from junior Troy Loggins to put the Wildcats up 3-2 with 12:42 to go in the game. This goal would eventually be the dagger for Northern Michigan.

Northern Michigan would pick up a huge win 3-2 WCHA win over Ferris on Friday night.

The Bulldogs struggled to find the net in the third period even though they were firing shot after shot at Northern Michigan. They outshot the Wildcats 42-20 throughout the entire game. Junior goaltender Atte Tolvanen practically was standing on his head in this game as he saved 40 shots.

The game puts Ferris at 1-2 overall on the season and improves Northern Michigan to 2-1.

The Bulldogs and Wildcats will be back in action on Saturday, Oct. 14, at 7 p.m. in the Ewigleben Ice Arena.