PHOTO GALLERY: This week in sports

Click photos to enlarge.

Hockey

Ferris hockey suffered through two losses to Northern Michigan this weekend despite barraging the Wildcats’ goaltender with 77 shots on goal through the two games. The Bulldogs were overcome 3-2 on Friday, Oct. 13, before losing 1-0 when a Wildcat scored the winning goal in the final 0.5 seconds of play on Saturday, Oct. 14.

The Bulldogs were firing on all cylinders, racking up eight goals and surrendering just one through two home contests. The Dawgs first downed Davenport 4-1 on Friday, Oct. 13, before shutting out Purdue Northwest 4-0 on Sunday, Oct. 15.

Meanwhile, Ferris football, volleyball, women’s golf and women’s tennis competed on the road this week. Check the upcoming issue of the Torch for more information on these teams’ results.