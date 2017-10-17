News Briefs

Friendship bracelets and frappes

Students can make friendship bracelets at Ferris Center for Leadership, Activities and Career Services (CLACS) Thursday, Oct. 19, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. All participants can also enter to win a Starbucks gift card. Questions can be answered by contacting CLACS@ferris.edu.

OMSS: Conversations on race – unpacking racism and privilege

The Office of Multicultural Student Services (OMSS) will host the October conversation on race with the topic “Unpacking Racism and Privilege” 6 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 24 in the University Center, room 203. Contact OMSS at omss@ferris.edu for more information.

Cookies, frosting, cider, oh my!

Students can go to the CLACS office to decorate festive cookies and drink apple cider Wednesday, Oct. 25 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. For more information, contact Ben Opphile at opphilb@ferris.edu.

