News Briefs

Posted by on October 17, 2017 in News, News Briefs.

Friendship bracelets and frappes 

Students can make friendship bracelets at Ferris Center for Leadership, Activities and Career Services (CLACS) Thursday, Oct. 19, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. All participants can also enter to win a Starbucks gift card. Questions can be answered by contacting CLACS@ferris.edu.

OMSS: Conversations on race – unpacking racism and privilege 

The Office of Multicultural Student Services (OMSS) will host the October conversation on race with the topic “Unpacking Racism and Privilege” 6 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 24 in the University Center, room 203. Contact OMSS at omss@ferris.edu for more information.

Cookies, frosting, cider, oh my! 

Students can go to the CLACS office to decorate festive cookies and drink apple cider Wednesday, Oct. 25 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. For more information, contact Ben Opphile at opphilb@ferris.edu. 

Click here for more News Briefs.