Ferris Delta Zeta member Taya Treiber takes a hit at the sorority’s paint-a-turtle fundaraiser. Students were able to pay to throw diluted paints at the women of Delta Zeta as they spent their day in the cold fundraising money for The Painted Turtle Camp in California—a camp where children with chronic illnesses have the chance to go camping with their families free of charge. The group raised $190.

