The Ferris football team dominated Saginaw Valley State this weekend in a 49-17 victory, so Top Dawg honors head to the gridiron.

Ferris junior wide receiver Malik Taylor made his impact when the Bulldogs took on the Cardinals this past weekend.

All eyes were on a Bulldog offense who, after starting slow when senior Reggie Bell went down, have been explosive over the past few weeks.

Taylor, who is undoubtedly sophomore Travis Russell’s favorite target, found himself behind the defense on multiple occasions, helping him lead both teams in receiving yards, catches and touchdowns.

Ending the day with 165 receiving yards and nine catches while also finding the end zone twice, Taylor was a big factor in the Bulldogs’ fifth win of the year.

As if his stat line isn’t impressive enough, Taylor’s nine catches were exactly half the amount of completions that Russell threw.

While there is something to be said about Russell’s 255 yards through the air, had Taylor not been in the game, it’s hard to say whether those numbers would remain at that level.

Taylor also leads the GLIAC in receiving yards (576) and is second in receptions (34). The big man is averaging 96 yards per game, which is also tops in the conference.

With a pivotal matchup with the undefeated Grand Valley Lakers set for Saturday, Oct. 21 at 1 p.m. in Big Rapids, the Bulldogs could sure use their big man.

