On the Record

You had a bad day

Sept. 13, 10:15 p.m., officers were contacted by a Brophy hall director due to a student in distress. The hall director was afraid the student might harm themself. When officers arrived, the student did not want treatment and claimed to be having a rough day.

Dang it

Sept. 15, 4:38 p.m., officers received a report of a damaged car in Lot 9. No suspects were found.

Baby on board

Sept. 26, 12:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to an accident on Oak and Ives Street. No one was hurt but there was an infant in one of the vehicles who was checked for injuries.

This isn’t bumper cars

Sept. 29, 3:55 p.m., officers received a report that a parked car in Lot 5 was damaged. No suspects were found.

No nudes, please

Sept. 29, officers assisted the county with a call from Child Protective Services about a complainant who met a male subject online. The subject sent inappropriate pictures to the complainant. The complainant did not want to press charges.

This isn’t what I ordered

Sept. 30, 9 p.m., officers helped city police in regards to a harassment complaint at Subway. An employee was being harassed by a customer who was unhappy with the ingredients on their sandwich. The subject left before officers arrived.

U-turn shenanigans

Oct. 1, 11:15 a.m., officers made a traffic stop for an illegal U-turn on State Street. The driver already had a warrant for their arrest and was taken to jail.

Mental health

Oct. 1, 7:17 p.m., officers received a call from Community Mental Health to check on the wellbeing of a student having an emotionally hard time. The student agreed that he should go in for a mental check up and officers gave him a ride to and from Spectrum Health Center.

You had it coming

Oct. 4, 2:13 a.m., officers performed a traffic stop on State Street and Ferris Drive. The driver had a suspended license and was ticketed.

Finch fails

Oct. 4, 3:27 p.m., officers received a marijuana complaint in Finch Court. Upon investigation, officers found trace amounts and one subject was referred to the Office of Student Conduct.

He found the weed

Oct. 4, 10:23 p.m., officers performed a traffic stop on Northland Drive and Gilbert Street. Upon approaching the car, officers discovered the smell of marijuana. An investigation revealed marijuana inside the vehicle. The subject was issued an appearance ticket for possession.

How rude

Oct. 4, officers received a report of a domestic assault that happened Oct. 1 in Finch Court. A male subject was slapped by his girlfriend. The case was sent to a prosecutor for a possible domestic violence charge and both parties were referred to the Office of Student Conduct.

Safety first

Oct. 5, 4:34 a.m., officers stopped a vehicle off of Perry Street and Northland Drive for a missing right taillight. Officers saw a loose bow inside the vehicle and the driver was charged for an uncased bow.

Use your words

Oct. 5, 11:21 a.m., officers arrived at Bond Hall for a possible domestic assault. A male subject was hit in the face by his girlfriend. Officers found the girlfriend in Finch Court and arrested her for domestic assault.

The bad luck continues

Oct. 5, 4:44 p.m., officers received a call of a hit and run of a car parked in Lot 7. There are no suspects.

Creepin’

Oct. 5, officers received an anonymous text tip of a sexual predator on campus. There was not enough information to investigate the tip.

It’s just tobacco bruh

Oct. 8, 10 a.m., officers received a call from a Ward hall advisor. The hall advisor said that there was a suspicious substance that looked like marijuana on a student’s desk. An investigation revealed that it was tobacco.

Roommate rumble

Oct. 8, 2:58 p.m., officers were called to Cardinal Court for a domestic assault between two male roommates. Shortly after the situation was handled, officers were called back to the scene after claims that one student had a gun. An investigation revealed that there was no evidence of a gun. The case was sent to a prosecutor for review.

Involuntary vandalism

Oct. 9, 8:56 a.m., officers received a call from maintenance at the West Campus Community Center. A maintenance employee found damage to the side of the building in Cardinal Court. An investigation found that two students had been smoking and put their cigarettes in a bucket next to the building. The heat from the cigarettes had melted the siding of the building. No one was ticketed but the students were warned to put out their cigarettes properly.

Longboard abduction

Oct. 9, 12 p.m., officers received a report from a student in North Hall who claimed their longboard was stolen. The investigation is still ongoing.

I thought we talked about this

Oct. 9, 2:38 p.m., officers stopped a vehicle on Fuller Street and Bailey Street. The driver had a suspended license and was ticketed.

That went well

Oct. 9, 7:05 p.m., state police performed a routine traffic stop on State Street. Upon investigation, officers found drugs inside the vehicle and called for backup in order to secure the scene. Two students were arrested and sent to the county jail.

Too much Windex

Oct. 10, 9:25 p.m., an FSU employee reported that their car was parked in Lot 33 and was found with the back window shattered. There was no video surveillance or known witnesses. Therefore, no conclusion was drawn.

Helpful welders

Oct. 10, 10:45 p.m., officers received a call of subjects loading a welder into a vehicle outside of the Swan building. Upon investigation, officers learned that the subjects were students who were instructed to move the welder at the request of a professor. No one was charged or ticketed.

Pot mobile

Oct. 11, 12:33 a.m., officers performed a traffic stop at Perry Street and State Street. Upon approaching the vehicle, officers could smell marijuana and further investigation revealed marijuana inside the vehicle. The driver was issued a traffic ticket and an appearance ticket.

Bad boys

Oct. 12, 12:08 a.m., officers received a call from a student who saw two male subjects on a bike talking about stealing it. The subjects could not be found at the scene and there were no complaints.

There were 434 tickets issued from Oct. 5 to Oct. 11, totaling in $5,495.

