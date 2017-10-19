Sports Shorts

Movin’ on up

The Ferris football team improved to 5-1 in the season as they took down Saginaw Valley State 49-17 on the road Saturday, Oct. 14. The Bulldogs were led by junior receiver Malik Taylor who hauled in nine catches for 165 yards and two touchdowns.

The team will return to action at Top Taggart Field Saturday, Oct. 21 when they host the Grand Valley State Lakers in the Anchor-Bone Classic at 1 p.m.

What’s going on?

The Ferris hockey team is searching for answers after getting swept by Northern Michigan over the weekend. NMU handed the Bulldogs a pair of one-goal losses including a heartbreaker Saturday, Oct. 14 when the Wildcats scored the lone goal of the game with 0.5 seconds remaining in a 1-0 win.

The Bulldogs (1-3) return to action on the road in Pennsylvania Friday, Oct. 20 at 7:05 p.m. when they take on Mercyhurst University in the first of a two-game weekend set.

Tough luck

The women’s tennis team dropped a pair of matches over the weekend. The Bulldogs lost 6-3 on the road against Wayne State on Friday, Oct. 13 and fell again on Saturday, Oct. 14 to Tiffin 7-2. The losses dropped Ferris State to 3-4 on the season.

The Bulldogs return home when they host Northwood University at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21.

