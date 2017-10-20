Weekly World News

Cairo, Egypt

The two main Palestinian factions signed a reconciliation deal after a decade of hostility and recrimination. The deal will hopefully unite the factions and provide electricity and lifesaving medicine for the two million Palestinians of Gaza who are trapped in a tiny coastal strip. The deal may also offer opportunities for these Palestinians to travel to the outside world.

Original story by Declan Walsh and David M. Halbfinger, Oct. 12, 2017. The New York Times.

New Delhi, India

India’s Supreme Court reinstated a ban on the sale of fireworks right before the Hindu festival of Diwali. The Supreme Court is concerned about the poisonous air quality of the city that is home to roughly 45 million people. Fireworks are one of the main attractions of the festival and many rely on firework sales for a living.

Original story by Hari Kumar and Kai Schultz, Oct. 12, 2017. The New York Times.

Mogadishu, Somalia

A double truck bombing has taken the lives of more than 270 people and has injured at least 300. While the bombings were roughly one kilometer away, both explosions destroyed nearby buildings, including a hotel. One of the explosions engulfed dozens of people stuck in a traffic jam. No one has claimed responsibility of the terrorist attack yet.

Original story by Hussein Mohamed, Eric Schmitt and Mohamed Ibrahim, Oct. 15, 2017. The New York Times.

Ottawa, Canada

A family was released from the Haqqani network, a part of the Taliban, in Afghanistan after being hostages for five years. Joshua Boyle claims that he and his wife, Caitlan, were captured while hiking in 2012. All three of their children were born in captivity and the couple had a fourth child who was killed by their captors. The Taliban currently denies the accusations.

Original story by Ian Austen and Megan Specia, Oct. 14, 2017. The New York Times.

