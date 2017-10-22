PHOTO GALLERY: Anchor-Bone Classic 2017

Click here for the full game recap.

A blocked point after attempt by Ferris junior defensive end Zach Sieler set the stage for the Bulldogs to upset Grand Valley State 28-27 and bring home the Anchor-Bone Classic Trophy.

Ferris senior quarterback Reggie Bell saw his first game action of October after having watched from the bench with an ankle injury over the past four weeks. When faced with a six point deficit with just 2:24 remaining in the fourth quarter, Bell marched the Bulldogs down the field before beating a Laker to the right pylon for a touchdown leaving just 15 seconds on the clock.

The Bulldogs took their first victory of the day when Ferris senior kicker Wyatt Ford nailed the go-ahead point after attempt. The Dawgs’ lead would hold until time expired allowing Ferris to improve to 6-1 on the season.

Click photos to enlarge.