College kids with kids

For non-traditional Ferris students, juggling schoolwork and family time brings a lot of stress and responsibility.

According to the Institute for Women’s Policy Research, “Approximately 2.1 million student parents attend 2-year institutions, representing 30 percent of the entire community college student body. An additional 1.1 million student parents attend four-year institutions, representing 15 percent of the total four-year undergraduate student body.”

Being a member of the Student Parent Organization since spring of 2015, Ferris actuarial science senior Anzhané Lance’s family revolves around his five-year-old daughter Raejané

“The Student Parent Organization is geared toward students that have families and want to be successful,” Lance said. “The organization gives their students what they need to be successful while supporting their families.”

Along with Lance, President Bryce Comer has been a part of the organization since fall of 2016.

“I joined because I wanted to find people who are similar to me,” Comer said. “There are not a lot of RSOs on campus for students with families.”

The organization has meetings every other Tuesday in UC 016 at 10 a.m. During their meetings, they have the opportunity to plan events that they will host for both their members and the community. There are currently six active members.

One of their biggest events is the Easter Egg Hunt, which is held in Hemlock Park in the spring. Last year, over 600 people attended. It is an opportunity for parents with children to come and relax while their kids have a good time.

The Student Parent Organization holds a spectrum of events. For many of these events, they partnered with other organizations within the community.

They will also host a study night Dec. 7 UC 016 from 5 to 8 p.m.

“The Education RSO will be providing childcare for our members as we study in the next room. It is a great opportunity,” Comer said.

The Student Parent Organization will be hosting a movie critique on Nov. 3 in UC 016 from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. There will be a viewing of a children’s movie and a discussion afterwards on the family values found inside the movie.