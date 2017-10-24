On the Record

Broke and busted

Oct. 11, 12:05 a.m., officers stopped a vehicle on Campus Drive near FLITE for defective equipment on the vehicle. Officers located marijuana inside the vehicle and the driver was ticketed for possession of marijuana.

Trouble out West

Oct. 13, 5:20 p.m., officers assisted staff at the West Campus Apartments for a marijuana complaint. The issue was handled by the Housing Department.

Shady tints

Oct. 13, 7:20 p.m., officers stopped a vehicle on Northland Drive for a tinted window violation. The driver had a suspended license and was issued an appearance ticket.

Pickell pot probs

Oct. 13, 11:20 p.m., officers assisted staff in Pickell Hall for an odor of marijuana complaint. Three people were ticketed for possession of marijuana.

Party disappearance

Oct. 14, 5:15 a.m., officers received a report of a missing person who was last seen at an off-campus party. The complainants located the subject around 10 a.m. the same morning.

Eyes on the road

Oct. 14, 4:55 p.m., officers assisted the city police with a two-vehicle accident in the 200 block of Michigan Avenue. There was minor damage to the vehicles.

Drunk racing

Oct. 15, 12:20 a.m., officers stopped a vehicle on State Street for speeding. The driver was drunk and lodged in the county jail for driving under the influence.

Meijer madness

Oct. 15, 10:20 a.m., officers assisted the Sheriff’s office with a disorderly subject at the Meijer gas station. Officers were able to convince the subject to leave the scene with a relative.

Don’t spill that shit

Oct. 15, 10:10 p.m., officers stopped a vehicle on Northland Drive and Gilbert Street for driving with defective equipment on the vehicle. Upon approaching the vehicle, officers saw open liquor and the driver was ticketed for driving with open liquor inside of the vehicle.

Window worries

Oct. 16, 5:25 p.m., officers received a report of a damage complaint in McNerney Hall. The windows of an outside door leading to Lot 40 had been broken with an unknown item. There are no suspects.

Bad drivers

Oct. 17, 1:05 p.m., officers investigated a two-vehicle accident in Lot 61.

Apartment assaults

Oct. 17, 9:25 p.m., officers responded to a report of a domestic assault complaint in the West Campus Apartments. A female was lodged in the county jail for domestic violence.

Look out

Oct. 17, 11 p.m., officers received a report of a two-vehicle accident in Lot 17.

More trouble out west

Oct. 19, 2:20 p.m., officers assisted staff in the West Campus Apartments for an odor of marijuana complaint. The issue was handled by the Housing Department.

Joint jealousy

Oct. 19, 11:25 p.m., officers assisted the staff in Vandercook Hall for an odor of marijuana complaint. One suspect was identified and sent to the Office of Student Conduct.

Egg-saustive damage

Oct. 20, 1:30 p.m., officers investigated a malicious destruction of property in the West Campus Apartments. The victim’s car had been damaged with key marks that had scraped off the paint and eggs had been thrown at it. The investigation is still ongoing.

There were 467 tickets issued from Oct. 11 to Oct. 19, totaling $8,120 in fines.

