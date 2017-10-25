News Briefs

Paws with a Cause

The Ferris Liaison Committee for Students with Disabilities (LCSD) is hosting Paws with a Cause in honor of Disability Awareness Month. The agency will bring five service dogs to campus for a presentation Thursday, Oct. 26 from 11 a.m. to noon in the University Center basement 217. Please direct questions to Maggie Walcott at MaggieWalcott@ferris.edu.

Trick or treat photo challenge

Tuesday, Oct. 31, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. students can stop by the Center for Leadership, Activities, and Career Services (CLACS), the Office of Multicultural Student Services (OMSS) and the International Office to take a photo and eat free Halloween candy. The students with the most festive photos from all three offices posted on social media will win a prize. Questions can be directed towards CLACS@ferris.edu.

