Sports Shorts

Upper Peninsula slate

The Ferris women’s soccer team traveled to the Upper Peninsula this past weekend for matchups against Northern Michigan and Michigan Tech.

The Bulldogs fell to Northern Michigan 2-1 Friday, Oct.20 and shut out Michigan Tech in a 1-0 game Sunday, Oct. 22. Freshman Bri Rogers was the lone scorer for the Bulldogs against Michigan Tech and scored her fifth goal of the season. The Bulldogs are now 10-7 overall and sit at third place in the GLIAC. The Bulldogs will be back in action at home at 4 p.m. Friday, October 27 against archrival Grand Valley State. This game will have huge National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) playoff implications, GLIAC standings implications and GLIAC tournament seeding at stake.

GLIAC championships

The Ferris men and women’s cross country teams had an excellent day at the 2017 GLIAC Championships as the Bulldogs were in action on Saturday, Oct. 21 in Marquette.

The Bulldog men placed fourth out of 11 schools with 144 points while the women finished in fifth-place out of the 12 teams competing.

Senior Trevor Holowaty led the men’s team as he came in ninth overall with a time of 25:25 on the 8k course to claim all-league honors. Junior Damien Halverson claimed second team all-conference by placing 15th with a 26:12 in the race. On the women’s side, sophomore Katie Etelamaki took 10th place with a time of 22:18, which earned her first-team honors. Senior Natalie Perry claimed second-team honors with a 23:38 and finishing 20th overall.

Ferris will next take part in the 2017 NCAA Division II Midwest Regional Championships slated for Saturday, Nov. 4, in Cedarville, Ohio.

Wrapping up the regular season

The Ferris women’s tennis team finished GLIAC regular-season play with a 7-2 loss against Saginaw Valley State on Sunday, Oct.22 at the FSU Racquet and Fitness Center.

The Cardinals swept the doubles round and then took the bottom four singles positions to aid their victory. Ferris State’s Nika Hein was a 3-6, 6-4, 10-8 winner and Silvia Verebes posted a 7-6, 3-6 and a 10-8 win.

With the loss, Ferris finished the regular season at 4-6.

Ferris will be the number seven seed for the GLIAC Tournament next weekend, Oct. 27-29, in Midland. The Bulldogs will open tourney play on Friday, Oct. 27 against either Grand Valley State or Northwood, depending on the pairing announcement this week.

