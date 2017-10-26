Bulldog appreciation

Students will be able to celebrate Halloween early this year at the third annual resident appreciation free tailgate picnic.

Ferris Housing and Dining are cosponsoring the event to celebrate residents who have a meal plan or live on campus and require that students bring their student ID to gain entry to the event.

“This is an event we look forward to every year because we get to interact with residents and give something back to show our appreciation,” Ferris marketing specialist of Auxiliary Enterprises and event chair Kara Kosloski said.

The event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 28, starting at noon until kickoff at 1 p.m. when the Bulldogs will take on Northwood at Top Taggart Field.

Ferris public relations senior with an event management minor Savannah McCalpin is the intern in charge of coordinating the event.

“It’s to show appreciation to residents and meal plan holders of Ferris State. I would encourage residents to attend to get food, participate in our games and costume contest and to get there early because the first 500 will get the long-sleeved shirts. There will also be prizes for the costume contest, with guest judges for the costume contest from the Housing department,” McCalpin said.

McCalpin has been planning for the event since this past spring during her internship with Auxiliary Enterprises. Having been in charge of reviewing the budget, creating the design on this year’s shirts and figuring out catering options, McCalpin has had a full plate.

The costume contest is open to Ferris students who either have a meal plan or are residents and prizes will be awarded for the best costume overall, the scariest costume, the best dynamic duo and the most Ferris spirit. The winners will be announced at halftime.

Ferris construction management sophomore Jack Bohannon is looking forward to the tailgate and costume contest.

“I’m going to come as a unicorn,” Bohannon said.

The event will also have free food including barbeque sandwiches and a walking taco bar for students to enjoy before the game begins, as well as games to play.

“I’m looking forward to the tailgate and I was planning on dressing up for the Halloween part of it,” Ferris general studies freshman Jake Falkner said.