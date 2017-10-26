Weekly World News

Russia

Ksenia A. Sobchak, a 35-year-old journalist, has announced her campaign to run against the current Russian president, Vladimir Putin. The election is set for March and so far, the main liberal opposition candidate, Aleksei Navalny, has been banned from the race due to politically motivated fraud cases.

Original story by Neil MacFarquhar, Oct. 18, 2017. The New York Times.

Quebec, Canada

The Quebec provincial legislature has barred people wearing face coverings from working in government jobs or receiving public services in an effort to ensure state religious neutrality. However, in this effort, the piece of legislature has also barred Muslim women who wear face veils from all modes of public transportation and from obtaining health care services.

Original story by Dan Levin, Oct. 18, 2017. The New York Times.

Kabul, Afghanistan

32 people were killed and another 41 were injured after a suicide bomber detonated explosives in a Shiite mosque. Despite the immediate transportation to a hospital, the death toll is expected to rise due to the severity of most of the injuries. This explosion comes after a series of attacks on Shiite Muslims in Afghanistan.

Original story by Fatima Faizi and Mujib Mashal, Oct. 20, 2017. The New York Times.

Patagonia, Argentina

The body of a missing indigenous rights activist was found in a river two months after the man’s disappearance. The death has caused an uproar due to the current mid-term legislative election, which is seen as a referendum on Mauricio Marci, who took office about two years ago. The man’s disappearance caused an uproar on social media but authorities are suspect that the body may have been planted.

Original story by Daniel Politi, Oct. 19, 2017. The New York Times.

