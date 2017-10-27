Hoops of hope

According to the National Institute of Deafness and other Hearing Disorders, “About 28.8 million US adults could benefit from hearing aids.”

Though many would benefit from hearing aids, not everyone can afford them and this can lead to serious health conditions. Thankfully, the women of Delta Zeta are hosting an event in hopes of donating the money made to help these individuals.

Ferris junior Samantha Miller is the coordinator of a philanthropy event new to Ferris called Hoops for Hearing.

“Hoops for Hearing is a three-versus-three basketball tournament for students of Ferris State. Delta Zeta’s from across the country do the same event. It’s our chance to give back to the community and to our school through friendly competition,” Miller said.

All proceeds made from the event will go to the Starkey Hearing and Speech Foundation. As a hearing aid manufacturer, Starkey is dedicated to changing lives day by day. They are sustained by thousands of volunteers like the Zetas.

“I think it’s a great way to raise money for a great cause and who doesn’t love a little friendly competition?” Ferris junior Hailey Eanes said, another student who is helping with the basketball event.

“I know it’ll become a fun, annual tradition for our students. The whole campus can come together and make a difference in a fun way. It’s so easy to participate too, all you have to do is sign up. There are still many spots open,” Miller said.

Sign-up is available on Orgsync. To do so, search “Delta Zeta” and open the files tab. From there, open the Hoops for Hearing document and fill it out. Send the document to Samantha Miller at milles54@ferris.edu.

Though sign-up is encouraged, walk-ins are also welcome.

Hoops for Hearing will be on Oct. 27 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Rec Center basketball courts. The cost is $30 a team or $10 per player. Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place teams.