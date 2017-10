The Students with Children Program hosted their first Trick-or-Treat event as a fun, early Halloween alternative on Thursday, Oct. 26.

Click here for more feature photos!

Photo by: Marcus Gurnee | Interim Photographer

Photo by: Marcus Gurnee | Interim Photographer

Photo by: Marcus Gurnee | Interim Photographer

Photo by: Marcus Gurnee | Interim Photographer

Photo by: Marcus Gurnee | Interim Photographer

Photo by: Marcus Gurnee | Interim Photographer