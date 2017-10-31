Weekly World News

Athens, Greece

Greek police arrested a man accused of being involved with a letter bomb that seriously injured former prime minister Lucas Papademos. The man is also believed to have sent several other dangerous devices to Greece’s international creditors. The suspect was caught leaving an apartment in Athens with several bags that contained two pistols, 300 bullet cartridges, detonators, cables, gunpowder, timers and eight fake identity cards.

Original story by Niki Kitsantonis, Oct. 28, 2017. The New York Times.

Kiev, Ukraine

A protest camp with hundreds of demonstrators has appeared on the streets of Kiev in response to Ukrainian political issues and the slow pace of anti-corruption measures by the new Ukrainian government. This comes three years after protesters in Ukraine achieved a government collapse, which created the current government.

Original story by Andrew Kramer, Oct. 27, 2017. The New York Times.

Thailand

The funeral of King Bhumibol Adulyadej brought hundreds of thousands of mourners to the streets of Bangkok to participate in the procession. The death of the king prompts a new era led by his son, King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

Original story by Charles McDermid, Oct. 26, 2017. The New York Times

Tangerang, Indonesia

An explosion at a firework factory has killed at least 47 people and has injured dozens more. The PT Panca Buan Cahyadi factory employed roughly 100 people, who were trapped inside and unable to escape, according to officials. Many of the victims were burned beyond recognition. Authorities are investigating if the factory even had the proper license to manufacture fireworks.

Original story by Richard C. Paddock, Oct. 26, 2017. The New York Times.

