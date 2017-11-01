News Briefs

Bake sale for Puerto Rico families

Geography 111 students and the Social Work Association are selling baked goods to raise money for families in Puerto Rico. They will be in the FLITE lobby Wednesday, Nov. 1 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday, Nov. 3 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 8 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday, Nov. 10 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, contact Charlotte Halm at halmc@ferris.edu.

Ghost supper celebration

Join the Circle of Tribal Nations RSO at the West Campus Community Center for a traditional Native American feast to honor those who have passed on to the spirit world. The feast will take place Thursday, Nov. 2, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and attendees are encouraged to bring a dish to pass. Questions can be directed to Elizabeth Nystrom at nystroe@ferris.edu.

Mug making mania

Come to the Center of Leadership, Activities and Career Services (CLACS) in the University Center room 121 to decorate a mug for free, with the opportunity to take the mug home. The event will be Nov. 7 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. For more information, contact the CLACS office at CLACS@ferris.edu.

