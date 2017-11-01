Sports shorts

Dominant on the court

Ferris’ women’s volleyball team defeated the Northwood University Timberwolves on Saturday, Oct. 28 with a 3-1 score in Midland.

The Bulldogs won the matches with scores of 25-20, 25- 20, 24-26 and 25-18.

Ferris’ sophomore outside hitter Allyson Cappel and senior middle hitter Ayanna Buckley showed their dominance with 16 kills in the contest. Ferris sophomore setter Maeve Grimes had 49 assists against Northwood.

The win puts the Bulldogs at 17-6 overall on the season and 10-2 in Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) play. The Bulldogs sit in first place in the GLIAC conference.

The Bronkema brothers

Ferris’ men’s basketball team wrapped up its preseason play with a 103-58 win over Grand Rapids Community College on Saturday, Oct. 28.

Head coach Andy Bronkema faced his brother and the head coach at GRCC, Luke Bronkema, for the first time in this matchup.

Sophomore Cole Walker led the Bulldogs in scoring with 15 points and senior Noah King added 13 points in the victory. Overall, 12 of the 14 players on the team saw action on Saturday night.

The Bulldogs led by as many as 45 points in the contest and out-rebounded Grand Rapids Community College (GRCC) 48-36.

The three-time defending GLIAC Champions will begin their regular season on the road as they will take part in the Small College Basketball Hall of Fame Classic on Friday and Saturday Nov. 3 and 4, in Evansville, Indiana.

Women’s basketball preseason rankings

Ferris’ women’s basketball team has been picked to finish fourth in the 2017-18 GLIAC North Division Preseason Coaches poll.

The Bulldogs also had two players selected to the Preseason All-GLIAC North Division Team with senior center Rachel McInerney and junior guard Riley Blair.

The women’s team returns 10 members from last season and also added five incoming freshmen. Head coach Kendra Faustin will be entering her third campaign with the Bulldogs in 2017-2018.

The Bulldog women will play an exhibition road game against Bethel on Nov. 1 before opening the year on Nov. 10 at Ursuline.

