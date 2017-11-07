Bulldog bee

Photo by: Kaitlyn Kirchner | Torch Photographer

Ferris actors transform from college students to elementary scholars in Ferris Theatre’s production of “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.”

The musical comedy, which ran from Thursday, Nov. 2 through Sunday, Nov. 5, centered around young students participating in a spelling bee and dealing with the everyday struggles of adolescence.

“The musical is about a group of young spellers in their journey through the county spelling bee,” Ferris pre-dental hygiene sophomore and comfort counselor in the musical Madelynn Hull said. “The musical brings a ton of humor to the challenges that are present in many young teenagers’ lives.”

Ferris digital animation and game design sophomore and member of the musical’s singing set crew Sarah Krusowski hoped the audience would find humor in the show.

“The play overall is a good laugh and nothing to be taken too seriously,” Krusowski said. “This musical is insanely funny and the responses from the jokes we tell really fuels the energy onstage.”

The musical received positive reactions from audience members, such as Ferris CAD drafting and tool design freshman Christiaan Irvine.

“Just getting to hear how good people at this school really are at singing, like there was a lot of people that could sing way better than I thought and I’m really impressed to see that,” Irvine said.

Ferris pre-nursing freshman Rachel Schneider enjoyed the adult humor in the show.

“I’d seen the show a couple times in high school and so I was expecting it to be kind of childish and everything, but it was a lot raunchier almost than I’d seen before and it was a lot funnier than I’d seen before, so I was excited about it,” Schneider said.

