Sports shorts

Fresh start

The Ferris women’s basketball team earned their first victory of the year in a huge 81-44 victory at Bethel College in exhibition play on Wednesday Nov. 1.

Senior center Rachel McInerney led the Bulldogs with 13 points and five rebounds. Senior guard Leah Humes and junior guard Riley Blair added 10 points each. Junior guard Margo Brown had nine points to aid the Bulldogs on the night.

Ferris hit 47 percent of its field goals along with 28.6 percent three’s and 64.3 percent of free throws. The Bulldogs also forced 22 steals against the Pilots.

Ferris will open their regular season in Pepper Pike, Ohio, where they will face off against Ursuline in the season opener on Friday, Nov. 10 at 1 p.m. before matching up against Davis & Elkins on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 6 p.m. in the regional event.

GLIAC awards

Two members of the Ferris women’s tennis team were honored last week as All-Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) selections for the fall 2017 season.

Ferris junior Nika Hein earned All-GLIAC Second Team honors and sophomore Silvia Verebes earned honorable mention all-conference. The league member’s head coaches did the voting after the GLIAC Tournament held in Midland.

The Bulldogs finished up their fall season with a huge shutout victory on Oct. 29 on the final day of the 2017 GLIAC Tournament. The seventh-seeded Bulldogs swept eighth-seeded Ashland 5-0 in the seventh-place match at the league tournament.

The Bulldogs will be back in action in the spring in a non-league schedule, which consists of matches in a variety of states.

Shakeup in the top 10

The Ferris men’s basketball team officially opened 2017-18 regular season play with a 84-79 victory over fifth-ranked St. Thomas Aquinas Friday, Nov. 3 and a 86-82 victory over sixth-ranked Indiana Saturday, Nov. 4 in the Small College Basketball Hall of Fame Classic.

Senior guard Drew Cushingberry led the Bulldogs in scoring with 21 points against St. Thomas Aquinas. Junior forward Markese Mayfield added 11 points of his own along with junior All-American center Zach Hankins who also had 11 points.

The scoring did not stop for Cushingberry in day two where he had a game high 16 points against Indiana along with 16 points from senior forward Noah King. Senior guard Peter Firlik and junior center Zach Hankins had 14 points each on the day.

The no. 10 nationally ranked Bulldogs are now 2-0 on the season.

The Bulldogs host the GLIAC/GLVC Challenge Friday, Nov. 10 and Saturday, Nov. 11 inside Ferris’ Jim Wink Arena where they will face Quincy in the opener on Friday at 5:30 p.m. and Missouri-St. Louis on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

