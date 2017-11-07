Weekly World News

New York City, New York

A man drove a pickup truck into a crowded bike path Tuesday, Oct. 31, killing eight people and injuring 12. After crashing the truck into a school bus, the driver, Sayfullo Saipov, ran from the truck and was killed by a police officer.

Original story by James Barron, Oct. 31, 2017. The New York Times.

Tokyo, Japan

Accused serial killer, Takahiro Shiraishi, was arrested after police found dismembered parts of nine bodies in his apartment, while searching for a missing woman. It is suspected that Shiraishi targeted his victims using Twitter. He sought out people who were suicidal and then lured them to his apartment. As of yet, he has only been charged with the abandonment of bodies while police investigate the incident further.

Original story by Motoko Rich, Nov. 1, 2017. The New York Times.

Sana, Yemen

25 civilians, including children, were killed and at least nine were injured after an airstrike targeted a street market in Yemen, according to officials. The death toll is expected to increase and officials suspect that the airstrike came from the Arab coalition, although no one has claimed responsibility yet.

Original story by Shuaib Almosawa and Nour Youssef, Nov. 1, 2017. The New York Times.

Paris, France

A butter shortage in France has left many shelves empty in grocery stores throughout the entire country. The shortage, due to less dairy production and an increase in world demands, have caused French news outlets to report on what can be used as butter alternatives.

Original story by Aurelien Breeden, Oct. 20, 2017. The New York Times.

Sutherland Springs, Texas

A gunman, identified as Devin Patrick Kelley, opened fire during a church service on Sunday, Nov. 5 at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs. Kelley took the lives of more than 25 people, including children and wounded more than 20. Neighbors of the church heard the gunshots and fired at Kelley when he emerged from the church. The neighbors chased Kelley by car into the next county before Kelley crashed his car and died.

Original story by David Montgomery, Christopher Mele and Manny Fernandez, Nov. 5, 2017. The New York Times.

Click here for more Weekly World News.