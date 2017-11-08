News Briefs

Veterans Day breakfast

Join the President’s Office in honoring those who have served in the armed forces Friday, Nov. 10, from 8 to 10 a.m. in UC 202 A, B and C. The event welcomes all student, staff and community veterans to attend. For more information, please contact Jacob Schrot at (231) 591-2022.

Tug-of-war fundraiser

The Blue Line Fitness Club will be hosting a tug-of-war event at the Student Recreation Center Saturday, Nov. 11, from 1 to 4 p.m. to raise money for fallen and wounded officers. Teams can have six to eight participants and each participant must pay a $5 fee and register through OrgSync. Questions can be directed to Bailey Sargent at sargenb@ferris.edu.

Grocery Bingo

Hosted by Entertainment Unlimited, participants can compete in games of Bingo for the opportunity to win customized baskets of groceries. The event is free and will take place Tuesday, Nov. 14 from 8 to 10 p.m. in UC 202. For more information, contact Ryan Fouts at foutsr@ferris.edu.

