On the Record

Port-a-potty rage

Oct. 21, 12:05 a.m., officers investigated a disorderly subject in Lot 35. The subject was screaming and knocked over a portable toilet after residence hall staff wrote the subject up for being a minor in possession. The subject was ticketed by officers for being a minor in possession.

Filled with regret

Oct. 23, 3:50 p.m., officers stopped a vehicle for a known suspended license on Knollview Drive behind the Sports Complex. The driver was transported to the county jail.

Mannequin at large

Oct. 24, 8 a.m., officers investigated a report of a mannequin that was stolen from the foyer area of the Rock Cafe. The suspects were identified and the mannequin was returned. The suspects were referred to the Office of Student Conduct and a warrant was requested at the prosecutor’s office.

Pay up

Oct. 24, 2 p.m., officers immobilized a vehicle for multiple unpaid parking tickets in Lot 11.

No suspects

Oct. 25, 8:50 a.m., officers received a report of a hit and run in Lot 54.

Call Jake from State Farm

Oct. 27, 9:50 p.m., officers stopped a vehicle on Ferris Drive for defective equipment. The driver was ticketed for not having insurance.

Kramer is dope

Oct. 27, 11:15 p.m., officers received an odor of marijuana complaint in Cramer Hall. One subject was issued an appearance ticket for possession of marijuana.

You’ve got mail

Oct. 28, 8 a.m., officers received a report of stolen mail in Brophy Hall. The suspect was identified and referred to the Office of Student Conduct. The missing mail was returned to the owner.

Young and drunk

Oct. 28, 4:10 a.m., officers assisted Puterbaugh Hall staff for a report of a highly intoxicated female. The female was ticketed for being a minor in possession of alcohol.

Better with the lights off?

Oct. 19, 2:05 a.m., officers stopped a vehicle on State Street for operating without headlights. One subject was ticketed for possession of alcohol inside the vehicle.

Westward troubles

Oct. 29, 2:30 a.m., officers received a report of a disorderly subject in the West Campus Apartments. One female was identified and lodged in the county jail. It was later discovered that the suspect was involved in an argument in which she produced a weapon. The suspect was charged with assault.

Grassy halls

Oct. 30, 2:30 p.m., officers assisted McNerney Hall staff for an odor of marijuana complaint. The incident was handled by hall staff.

Not again

Oct. 30, 3:50 p.m., officers received a report of a hit and run in Lot 11.

Two birds, one stone

Oct. 31, 9 a.m., officers stopped a vehicle on State Street for an expired license plate. The vehicle was impounded and the driver was ticketed for the expired license plate and because there was no insurance on the vehicle.

There were 346 tickets issued from Oct. 17 to Nov. 2, totaling $5,037 in fines.

