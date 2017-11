The Bulldogs dispatched Quincy 75-60 as part of the GLIAC/GLVC Challenge hosted in Big Rapids.

Ferris went on to defeat Misourri-St. Louis on the following day to maintain their perfect 4-0 overall record on the season. The Dawgs will next see action when they host Hillsdale at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, in Wink Arena.

