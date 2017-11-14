News Briefs

Throwback sale for United Way

Visit the Center for Leadership, Activities and Career Services (CLACS) for Ferris supplies and apparel at a discounted price. With all proceeds going to United Way, the sale will be Friday, Nov. 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, contact CLACS at CLACS@ferris.edu.

FSU West Central Chamber Orchestra fall concert

Attend the Ferris West Central Chamber Orchestra (WCCO) fall concert for free Sunday, Nov. 19, from 4 to 5 p.m. in Williams Auditorium. For more information about the concert, contact Dale Skornia at DaleSkornia@ferris.edu.

Native American Heritage Month Thanksgiving Celebration

Join the Circle of Tribal Nations and the Office of Multicultural Student Services (OMSS) for a Thanksgiving Feast and guest speaker. The celebration will take place Monday, Nov. 20, from 5 to 9 p.m. in the University Center, room 202. Contact Scott Herron at herrons@ferris.edu for more information.

