News Briefs

Posted by on November 14, 2017 in News, News Briefs.

Throwback sale for United Way 

Visit the Center for Leadership, Activities and Career Services (CLACS) for Ferris supplies and apparel at a discounted price. With all proceeds going to United Way, the sale will be Friday, Nov. 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, contact CLACS at CLACS@ferris.edu. 

FSU West Central Chamber Orchestra fall concert 

Attend the Ferris West Central Chamber Orchestra (WCCO) fall concert for free Sunday, Nov. 19, from 4 to 5 p.m. in Williams Auditorium. For more information about the concert, contact Dale Skornia at DaleSkornia@ferris.edu. 

Native American Heritage Month Thanksgiving Celebration 

Join the Circle of Tribal Nations and the Office of Multicultural Student Services (OMSS) for a Thanksgiving Feast and guest speaker. The celebration will take place Monday, Nov. 20, from 5 to 9 p.m. in the University Center, room 202. Contact Scott Herron at herrons@ferris.edu for more information.

Click here for more News Briefs!