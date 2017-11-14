Redemption on the clock

The Ferris women’s basketball team is coming off two-straight wins to start the season 2-0.

The Bulldogs opened their 2017-18 season with an 81-75 victory against Ursuline University on Friday, Nov. 10, in the Midwest Regional Challenge in Pepper Pike, Ohio. The team would then come back with a 107-70 victory over Davis & Elkins on Saturday, Nov. 11.

Last season, the Bulldogs finished the year 5-22 overall and 4-17 in GLIAC play, finishing second to last in the GLIAC standings. The team only averaged 60.9 points per game and shot 41 percent from the field.

This season, the Bulldogs are shooting 43 percent from the field and are already averaging a huge jump in points per game from last season with 93.

“We’ve worked on a lot in the offseason but I think the biggest one is the pace of the game. We’re playing at a higher pace this year and we have been controlling the pace and setting the tone early,” Ferris junior guard Lexi Bush said.

The team returns 10 players and brings in five new talented freshmen to their roster.

“We have a strong core group returning from last year with really good chemistry, so if we go out there and play the way we know how to, we will win a lot of games,” Ferris junior guard Riley Blair said. “We aren’t focusing on what happened last season, this is a new year and we are very confident for the potential this team has.”

The Ferris women’s basketball team has been picked to finish fourth in the 2017-18 GLIAC North Division Preseason Coaches poll.

The Bulldogs also had two players selected to the Preseason All-GLIAC North Division Team with senior center Rachel McInerney and junior guard Riley Blair.

Head coach Kendra Faustin will be entering her third campaign with the Bulldogs this season.

“We are focusing on the process and trying to get better one percent every day, and we believe if we do that, good things will come,” Bush said.

Ferris will return home to begin a six-game homestand inside Wink Arena.

