Photo by: Marcus Gurnee | Interim Photographer

It’s been quite some time since Top Dawg landed on the ice but the Dawgs have done it this week.

The Ferris hockey team managed to pick up their first sweep of the season this past weekend, handling their northern foes in Alaska by scores of 3-1 on Friday, Nov. 10, and 5-3 on Saturday, Nov. 11.

The offense was on full display both nights, as the Dawgs made the most of their opportunities and brought their overall record to 5-6-1 on the year.

Senior forward Mitch Maloney will garner Top Dawg honors as he led his team down the ice both Friday and Saturday.

Maloney started off his weekend by finding the net on an empty goal to seal the victory late in the third period for the Bulldogs.

Saturday saw Maloney capitalize on yet another empty net for his second goal of the weekend. The veteran forward also assisted on the team’s first goal of the game, when sophomore defenseman Nate Kallen found the twine.

Maloney’s clutch performances came at the perfect time for a Bulldog team that has struggled to finish in close games. The late game heroics likely are the reason Ferris was able to pick up the two big wins.

The Bulldogs will be back in action again when they take on the Michigan State Spartans in East Lansing Friday, Nov. 17, at 7:05 p.m.

