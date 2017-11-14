Weekly World News

Germany

The Federal Constitutional Court has recently decided that all public documents must allow a third gender category for people who do not identify as male or female, or they cannot include a gender category at all. The court found that binary gender designations violate the right to privacy.

Original story by Melissa Eddy and Jessica Bennett, Nov. 8, 2017. The New York Times.

Mediterranean Sea

26 young Nigerian females were found dead in the Mediterranean Sea and taken to Italy for medical examinations. While the cause of death is unknown, it is expected that the women were being sex trafficked across borders.

Original story by Gaia Pianigiani and Christine Hauser, Nov. 7, 2017. The New York Times.

Manus Island, Papua New Guinea

The Supreme Court of Papua New Guinea ruled that the country is not required to supply power, water or food to the 600 migrants vacating the detention center on Manus Island. The migrants, who were detained on their way to Australia, refused to leave the detention center and relocate to nearby housing in the town of Lorengau because residents of the town had previously attacked other migrants.

Original story by Jacqueline Williams and Damien Cave, Nov. 7, 2017. The New York Times.

New Delhi, India

Smog in India’s capital has prompted Indian officials to close 4,000 schools for almost a week as the pollution in the air has reached levels approximately 30 times what the World Health Organization considers safe. The pollution has also caused delays in flights, highway pileups and cases of coughs and headaches.

Original story by Kai Schultz, Hari Kumar and Jeffrey Gettleman, Nov. 8, 2017. The New York Times.

