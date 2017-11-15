Sports shorts

Four straight wins

After a 3-1 victory against Michigan Tech on Saturday, the Ferris volleyball team claimed their fourth-straight regular season GLIAC championship.

The Bulldogs were led by Allyson Cappel, who had 15 kills and 13 digs, and Lauren Reminga, who had 24 digs. The Bulldogs finished with a 13-3 conference record with an overall record of 20-7.

The Bulldogs are set to defend their GLIAC tournament title as they host postseason play beginning Wednesday, Nov. 15, with the GLIAC Quarterfinals. The semifinals are scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 18, and the finals will take place Sunday, Nov. 19.

Hardwood sweep

Both Ferris basketball teams finished the weekend undefeated after winning back-to-back games. The men’s team used an 18-0 run to start the game to help defeat Quincy on Friday night, 75-60. The Bulldogs followed up with a 70-46 victory over Missouri-St. Louis on Saturday, Nov. 11, to improve to 3-0.

The women’s team started their season with a bang with two-straight victories. The Bulldogs started the season with an 81-75 win over Ursuline and followed up with a 107-70 win over Davis and Elkins on Saturday.

Success on the ice

The Bulldog hockey team is now on a three-game winning streak after a sweep of Alaska over the weekend. Ferris used a 3-1 victory Friday, Nov. 10, and a 5-3 victory Saturday, Nov. 11, to gain a crucial six points in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA) standings.

The Dawgs look to continue their hot play on Friday, Nov. 17, when they travel to East Lansing to take on Michigan State before returning home to host the Spartans on Saturday, Nov. 18.

