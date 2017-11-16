Creating future leaders

Ferris leadership week aims to build new leaders on campus with a range of activities.

“Leadership, to me, is the ability to effectively drive a collective group of people towards a common goal. I feel like the job of the leader is to more, y’know, take in the consensus of those being governed and to kind of make decisions on where to go from there,” Ferris computer networking system freshman Jeffrey Rase said.

Leadership week will take place Monday, Nov. 13, through Friday, Nov. 17. These events include speakers, workshops and activities students can participate in to help build their leadership skills.

“Leadership to me isn’t exactly what you see on the surface of a leader. Most people look at a leader and see they have a position of a power, like the president. What leadership means to me is helping people reach their potential while alongside one another,” Ferris pharmacy and MBA fifth year Brennan Foreman said.

Foreman is a member of Omicron Delta Kappa (ODK) and is assisting in one of the activities being held this year for the first time: ODK’s Free-to-Play Trivia Night.

“The questions are focusing on our five pillars of ODK, which just involve different aspects of leadership around the university and community. So, we’ll have 15 questions for each category and there is five categories with 75 questions total,” Foreman said.

Foreman said that each member of the winning team will receive a $15 gift card.

ODK’s five pillars are community involvement, academics, athletics, performing arts and creative writing/expression.

There can be a total of 10 teams made up of three to four members. ODK’s Free-to-Play Trivia Night will take place Wednesday, Nov. 15, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in IRC 109.

