On the Record

Insufferable impoundment

Oct. 30, 11:45 a.m., officers immobilized a vehicle in Lot 27 for unpaid tickets.

#Twinning

Oct. 30, 1:15 p.m., officers immobilized a vehicle in Lot 27 for unpaid tickets.

Dude, same

Oct. 31, 4:11 p.m., officers immobilized a vehicle in Lot 27 for unpaid tickets.

Bro, me too

Nov. 1, 9:45 a.m., officers immobilized a vehicle in Lot 65 for unpaid tickets.

Old plates

Nov. 1, 7:30 p.m., officers stopped a vehicle on Ferris Drive for displaying an expired license plate. The driver was ticketed for driving on a suspended license.

Back at it again

Nov. 2, 11:30 a.m., officers immobilized a vehicle in Lot 27 for unpaid tickets.

One more

Nov. 2, 2:25 p.m., officers immobilized a vehicle in Lot 10 for unpaid tickets.

Get off my lawn

Nov. 2, 2:50 p.m., officers investigated a turfing complaint in which a vehicle damaged a lawn in Lot 61. A suspect was identified and a warrant was sent to a prosecutor’s office.

Defective and drunk

Nov. 2, 9:50 p.m., officers stopped a vehicle on State Street and Knollview Drive for defective equipment. The driver was drunk and lodged in the county jail for operating while intoxicated.

Dorm dealers

Nov. 3, 2:40 a.m., officers investigated a marijuana complaint in Vandercook Hall. One subject was lodged in the county jail for possession of marijuana with the intent to deliver.

You can’t hide

Nov. 3, 11:40 p.m., officers stopped a vehicle driving without headlights on State Street and South Street. One subject was ticketed for the possession of marijuana.

Out of luck

Nov. 3, 12:50 p.m., officers stopped a vehicle on Ferris Drive and State Street for an expired license plate. The driver was ticketed for driving on a suspended license.

Baked beyond belief

Nov. 4, 3:40 a.m., officers assisted Clark Hall staff with a marijuana complaint. One student was referred to the Office of Student Conduct.

Stirrin’ the pot

Nov. 4, 10:50 p.m. officers assisted North Hall staff with an odor of marijuana complaint. A warrant request was sent to a prosecutor for one subject possessing marijuana.

Damn, Jackie!

Nov. 5. 1:30 a.m., officers stopped a vehicle that was driving without headlights on Northland Drive near Gilbert Road. One subject was lodged in the county jail for the possession of marijuana with the intent to deliver.

Munchies in Bond

Nov. 5, 3:25 a.m., officers investigated an odor of marijuana in Bond Hall. Three students were referred to the Office of Student Conduct.

Sneaky swipers

Nov. 6, 10 a.m., officers received a report of property being stolen from a vehicle in Lot 65.

Mellow Mondays

Nov. 6, 8:10 p.m., officers responded to an odor of marijuana complaint in Bond Hall. One subject was referred to the Office of Student Conduct.

Defective drama

Nov. 7, 10:10 p.m., officers stopped a vehicle on State Street near Cedar Street for defective equipment. The driver was issued an appearance ticket for driving on a suspended license.

There were 405 tickets issued from Nov. 2 to Nov. 9, totaling $6,750 in fines.

