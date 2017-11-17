Grab your stretchy jeans

DINNER
Sweet Potato Casserole
Ingredients
1 can cut sweet potatoes, undrained
1 cup white sugar
2 eggs
1/3 cup butter
1/3 cup milk
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 cup packed brown sugar
1 cup chopped pecans
1/3 cup melted butter
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. While oven is preheating, butter a 2-quart baking dish.
- Place the sweet potatoes and their liquid in a medium saucepan and bring to a boil. Cook for 15 minutes or until tender. Remove from heat, drain and mash.
- In a medium bowl, mix the mashed sweet potatoes, white sugar, eggs, butter, milk and vanilla extract. Spread evenly into the prepared baking dish.
- In a separate bowl, mix the brown sugar, chopped pecans, flour and melted butter. Sprinkle over the sweet potato mixture.
- Bake for 35 minutes.
Cornbread
Ingredients
1 cup yellow cornmeal
2/3 cup white sugar
1 teaspoon salt
3 . teaspoon baking powder
1 egg
1 cup milk
1/3 cup vegetable oil
Directions
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. While oven is preheating, lightly grease a 9-inch round cake pan.
- In a large bowl, combine flour, cornmeal, sugar, salt and baking powder.
- Stir in egg, milk and vegetable oil until well combined. Pour batter into prepared pan.
- Bake for 20 to 25 minutes.
Holiday Ham
Ingredients
1 can sliced pineapple
1 spiral-sliced, fully-cooked, bone-in ham
2/3 cup maraschino cherries
1 cup packed brown sugar
1/2 teaspoon seasoned salt
Directions
- Drain pineapple, reserving the juice.
- Place the ham on a rack in a shallow roasting pan.
- Secure pineapple and cherries to ham with toothpicks.
- Combine brown sugar and seasoned salt and rub over ham. Gently pour pineapple juice over ham.
- Bake, uncovered, at 325 degrees Fahrenheit for 1. to 2 hours or until a meat thermometer reads 140 degrees Fahrenheit. Baste frequently with brown sugar mixture.
DESSERT
No-bake mini pumpkin cheesecakes
Ingredients
1 15-ounce can pumpkin puree
2 tablespoons brown sugar
3 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice
2 tablespoons white sugar
1 12-ounce container frozen whipped topping
1 1-ounce package cheesecake pudding mix
1 sleeve graham crackers
1/2 stick butter
1 14-ounce can sweetened condensed milk
1 8-ounce package cream cheese
Directions
- Crumble the graham crackers into a sand-like texture, then add brown sugar, white sugar and melted butter and mix.
- Press the crust mixture in cups for serving and chill.
- Blend cream cheese with pumpkin puree, pumpkin pie spice and cheesecake pudding mix.
- Add sweetened condensed milk and mix, then add whipped topping and mix again.
- Chill the mixture.
- After chilling, put the filling in your serving cups on top of the crust and enjoy.