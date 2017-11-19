Four-Peat!

Photo by: Abbey Good | Multimedia Editor

For the fourth straight year, the Ferris volleyball team has claimed the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) championship.

The Bulldogs managed to dispatch their rival Michigan Tech 3-0, when the two teams met in the GLIAC tournament finals Sunday, Nov. 19.

The Huskies were out for revenge after the Dawgs defeated them in their own building to claim the number one record in the conference just weeks ago.

Although Michigan Tech pushed Ferris to the limit nearly every set, the Bulldogs proved why they were the team to beat, winning by scores of 25-20, 25-23, and 27-25.

Sophomores Courtney Brewer and Allyson Cappel had solid games for their team. Brewer led the team in kills with 13 and points with 16 while Cappel added 10 kills of her own and recorded 18 digs as well.

Senior libero Lauren Reminga did what she does best, leading the team with 25 digs.

Ferris now has a 23-7 overall record this year and seems to be in a very good position to push even deeper into the post-season.

The Bulldogs seemed to dance through the GLIAC tournament with ease, and will now look forward to the NCAA Division ll Midwest Region Quarterfinals.

Ferris will be looking to improve off last year’s finish in the playoffs, as they went on quite the roll before dropping a 3-0 match to Lewis in the Midwest Region Finals.

It’s not clear where or who the Dawgs will face, but they will be back in action Thursday, Nov. 30 for their first match of the NCAA playoffs.