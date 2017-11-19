PHOTO GALLERY: Bulldogs battle past Ouchita

Photos by Keith Salowich and Sam Cavotta | Torch Staff

The Bulldogs overcame four first half turnovers in cold, rainy conditions to defeat No. 5 seed Ouchita Baptist 24-19.

Ferris deployed a two-headed monster at starting quarterback with both senior Reggie Bell and sophomore Travis Russell getting reps under center. Both men found it difficult to get anything going through the air, as the Dawgs finished with just 53 passing yards.

A rushing attack anchored by Russell, Bell and junior running back Robert Thomas III saved the day by compiling 291 yards on the ground. Russell led the team with 103 rushing yards and a touchdown while Bell ran for 96 yards and Thomas carried for 51 yards on just five carries.

With the win, the Bulldogs will advance to the second round of the NCAA Div. 2 Playoffs where they will meet No. 1 seed Fort Hays State at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25, in Kansas.

Click here for the full game recap.

Click photos to enlarge.