PHOTO GALLERY: 2017 GLIAC Tourney Championship run

Photos by Abbey Good and Keith Salowich | Torch Staff

The Bulldogs swept Michigan Tech 3-0 in three tightly contested sets to win the GLIAC Tournament Championship for the fourth time in as many years.

The Nov. 19 matchup proved to be a dog fight between the Bulldogs and Huskies, as each set was decided by five points or fewer. Yet Ferris was able to come out on top, just as they had earlier against Wayne State in the semifinals and Ashland in the quarterfinals.

While the team waits to hang yet another championship banner in their gym, the Bulldogs will also be waiting for their fate to be decided regarding the NCAA Div. 2 Playoff bracket, which has yet to be decided.

