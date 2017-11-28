On the Record

Partners in crime

Nov. 10, 10:14 p.m., officers arrested two suspects and referred both to the Office of Student Conduct for violating the Controlled Substance Act and for a narcotics equipment violation.

Keep it civil

Nov. 11, 7:56 a.m., officers responded to a report of a domestic assault in Finch Court. Two warrant requests were submitted and two subjects were referred to the Office of Student Conduct.

Bros in Brophy

Nov. 11, 9:49 p.m., officers assisted Brophy Hall staff with an odor of marijuana complaint. One student was referred to the Office of Student Conduct.

Drugs, drugs, drugs

Nov. 12, 1:24 a.m., officers assisted hall staff in Clark Hall for an odor of marijuana complaint. One subject was arrested and referred to the Office of Student Conduct.

You can run, but you can’t hide

Nov. 13, 2:49 a.m., officers arrested one subject in Lot 44 for a narcotics equipment and controlled substance violation. The subject was also referred to the Office of Student Conduct.

Someone call Nancy Drew!

Nov. 13, 7:15 p.m., officers investigated a report of larceny after a subject lost items on the sidewalk on the way to Williams Auditorium from Clark Hall. The missing wallet was found but the money inside it had been stolen. The case was closed after a lack of suspects.

A hostile environment

Nov. 13, 10:13 p.m., officers responded to a harassment complaint in North Hall. A warrant was sent to the prosecutor’s office.

Searching for clues

Nov. 16, 1 p.m., officers investigated a report of larceny in the West Commons. A warrant request was submitted.

What happened here?

Nov. 16, 5:02 p.m., officers responded to a report of a malicious destruction of property in Lot 71. The case is still ongoing.

Busted in Bond

Nov. 17, 1:44 a.m., officers assisted Bond Hall staff with a controlled substance violation. One student was arrested and referred to the Office of Student Conduct.

