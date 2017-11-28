Sports Shorts

Finding a spot

Bulldog football has been able to produce some NFL quality talent over the last few years, one of those talents being Jake Lampman, a new wide receiver for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad.

After some great special teams plays for the New Orleans Saints in 2016, Lampman had a run-in with injuries that set him back a bit, resulting in being cut during summer camp after making it to the final round of cuts.

The Saints’ decision to let Lampman go resulted in making a jump just a few states over to Florida, where Lampman will work to make a spot on the main roster, just as he did in New Orleans.

In other Bulldog alum news, Jason Vander Laan has landed on the Colts 53-man roster while Justin Zimmer headed north to become a member of the Canadian Football League’s Montreal Alouettes.

Reppin’ the Dawgs

Senior Trevor Holowaty, the lone representative for the Bulldogs in the 2017 NCAA Division II Cross Country Championships, placed 127th in Evansville, Indiana.

One of just four runners from the Midwest region selected to participate after placing 10th in the 2017 NCAA Division II Midwest Regional Championships, Holowaty had a great final year under the Bulldog banner.

Holowaty took first-team All-GLIAC honors after a great performance in this year’s GLIAC Championships. With a team full of young runners, Bulldog cross country looks to send a few more runners to the Division II Championships next season.

Rachel 1K

Bulldog women’s basketball is off to a hot start and one element of that start came in the form of senior forward Rachel McInerney’s 1,000th career point.

The 1,000-point mark came for McInerney in a win over the Rangers of Wisconsin-Parkside on Wednesday, Nov. 22, where she recorded 10 points and 12 boards for a double-double. The 1,000-point performance came on a slower night for McInerney, as she has been averaging 16.8 points per game so far in 2017.

Playing the most minutes of any Bulldog, McInerney has made a huge impact for the Bulldogs on the hardwood in scoring and on the defensive end of the court.

The 2016-17 season saw the Bulldogs amass only five wins all season, while the 2017-18 season has already begun with an undefeated 5-0 record, a sign of good things to come for the program with McInerney leading the charge.

