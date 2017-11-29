News Briefs

St. Andrews cookie walk

Join St. Andrews Episcopal Church Saturday, Dec. 2, starting at 10 a.m. in fundraising for local outreach programs including Our Brother’s Keeper and the Manna Pantry. Attendees can purchase homemade holiday cookies, Rada knives, corn brooms and Manna Pantry soup mixes, with all proceeds going back to the community. For more information, please call the church at (231) 796-5473.

Open circle

Join the Hispanic Student Organization, the African Student Union and the National Organization for Women for a discussion about social issues and diversity on campus. The discussion will take place in the Interdisciplinary Resource Center room 131, Tuesday, Dec. 5, from 11 to 11:50 a.m. For more information, contact Christian Gomez at gomezcc1@ferris.edu.

Holly jolly DIY

Visit the Center of Leadership, Activities and Career Services (CLACS) to decorate gingerbread cookies and ornaments for free Wednesday, Dec. 6, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. in the CLACS Office. Call CLACS at (231) 591-2685 for more information.

